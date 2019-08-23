COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The funeral has been set for members of a prominent Cobb County family who died in what investigators describe as a murder-suicide.
The mother, Dr. Marsha Edwards, is said to have killed her two adult children before turning the gun on herself at the family's Vinings townhouse.
Dr. Christopher Edwards, a well-known doctor, chair of the board of the Atlanta Housing Authority, and the victim's father and ex-husband, survived, and was not there at the time.
The Bulldog learned Friday, all three will be memorialized together at an Atlanta church on Wednesday.
CBS46 also learned that Dr. Edwards made the wellfare call that led to the discovery of the bodies, around 5 pm this past Wednesday night.
Edwards' best friend tells CBS46 what led to the actions of Ms. Edwards will likely come into focus in due time. Toxicology reports may also aid in that regard.
Dr. Edwards declined to talk Friday, but his friend said he was still in “complete and total shock and devastation.”
