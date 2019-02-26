ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) In his second gathering to push the issue of human trafficking, Governor Brian Kemp shot down critics who say the chatter is overblown.
"Its happening," Kemp said in a press conference on Tuesday. "You can debate the numbers all you want to."
First Lady Marty Kemp says they learned of the problem on the campaign trail.
"Moms would tell me about their concerns about their children's safety," she said.
So she and other state leaders announced today they are chairing a new commission to make it a priority. The Governor is also pushing a Senate bill to fund law enforcement efforts.
The Governor saying today its a $290 million industry here in the state of Georgia. He's sending a message to those raking in the profits.
"We're gonna go after 'em," Kemp added.
