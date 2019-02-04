ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- After a year of issues that called into question the City of Atlanta's fitness; from the cyber attack; to the airport's fitness---remember the blackout? To MARTA's fitness---remember that derailment just weeks ago?
We had good reason to question.
But, all three major arms of function, well, functioned really well!
Oh, and so did APD.
CBS46 did some grading of our own.
Visitors polled by our staff gave the city an "A" for its hosting. So we will too.
The airport had long lines this morning; however, the lights stayed on. So hey, that's an "A"!
And MARTA, well, you still have labor issues to deal with, but the trains did their job. "A".
And APD- you were everywhere, and thousands, including all of us in the metro, remained safe and sound without incident. That we know of. So what the heck, here's an "A"!
