ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For nearly six months, CBS46 has detailed non-profit The Living Room's fight with housing vendors who claim they haven't been paid.
The city of Atlanta cut off federal funding following an audit, finding rampant mismanagement at the non-profit. Its the city's primary housing provider for HIV/AIDS sufferers.
The city is now being sued by The Living Room; its executive director Jerome Brooks claiming the non-profit is being punished, because he turned down the romantic advances of the city official in charge of distributing funds.
That official was let go in May for other reasons.
We wanted to talk to Brooks about the suit, but his attorney wouldn't let him.
When we showed up at the agency's offices, the door was locked and a sign said they were closed until August.
The city of Atlanta told us in a statement, The Living Room's contract was terminated, but they won't comment on pending litigation.
