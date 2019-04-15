ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Two people were hit when a canopy flew off the roof of Ponce City Market Sunday night. The structure, bolted down, as part of the top level bar and entertainment area, somehow came loose.
CBS46's Jonathan Carlson wanted to get answers as to what happened. He started by trying to get more information from the company that operates the market, Jamestown LP. They gave us a statement saying they are, "working with city officials," who are investigating.
Carlson then went to who they hired to operate the rooftop, Slater Hospitality That group told CBS46 in another statement, "We are working with the Atlanta police and fire departments to better understand the events of yesterday..."
Neither company would answer specific questions about the canopy.
So what about other similar canopy's around the city?
CBS46 learned the Atlanta Fire Department issues permits and inspections for temporary tents such as at a festivals. But canopy's added to private spaces, appear to be a gray area or simply part of an initial site inspection before opening a venue.
A review of the city's Building Inspection Process, found no review of canopy's or umbrellas.
