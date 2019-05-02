ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Riding through downtown Atlanta with Georgia State Crime Analyst Dean Dabney, he says of the workday crowds, "When you drive down here at night, all these cars will be gone."
He explained how things change with the setting sun.
A heavy homeless presence emerges and so do criminal opportunists with students and daytime workers scattering.
"People that are out on the streets at night are exposed to potential victimization because you don't have as much as a capable guardian presence," explained Dabney.
Put this way; "no one wants to commit a crime with a witness standing next to them."
But don’t just take it from him. Our analysis of APD crime data over a multi-year period mirrors the same truth.
In fact, there is a clear spike in incidents of crime downtown during dusk. Surprisingly more so than during the late night hours, meaning the next time you head to that concert or pre-game drink, you are at most risk.
