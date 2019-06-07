ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. ( CBS46) -- Calvin Smith, a 20-year-old man who allegedly used a teen as bait in a sex trafficking-robbery scheme, was taken int police custody Friday afternoon.
Code Enforcement officers in the area of Old Towne Conyers noticed fresh gang-related graffiti on a vacant residence. While officers and the home owner were meeting near the residence, two males -- Calvin and Tayvion Clark -- were spotted fleeing from the vacant home.
Officers quickly sprang into action and chased the two suspects. Smith was caught by an officer as he ran out from the woodline, while Clark was caught a short distance away by an officer and K-9 also making his way out of the woodline.
Both are facing multiple charges in addition to those connected to the robbery scheme.
Related Stories
Man who used 13-year-old girl as bait in robbery scheme is wanted in Conyers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.