ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The deputy director of the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety, who is also a member of the Forsyth County Schools board of education, is one of more than half a dozen people accused in a criminal complaint with the Forsyth County Sheriffs Office.
That complaint was obtained by CBS46.
The accusations are that some members of the homeowners association they all belong too, unlawfully accessed neighbors social media accounts. Cropping their images onto other images, then starting a texting chain commenting on the photos.
Pornography is listed as one of the complaints, so one might assume the altered photos were offensive.
We reached out to Wes McCall, the deputy director and school board member named in the complaint, but have yet to hear back.
The City of Alpharetta told us in a statement, McCall, who has been with the department since 1998, has been placed on paid leave.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office declined to release more details beyond the complaint.
