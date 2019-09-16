SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Late Friday night going into Saturday morning, northbound GA400 --just past Buckhead and south of Sandy Springs--was a parking lot.
Images and driver cell phone video shows vehicles perilously making their way through more than three feet of flood water and past stalled vehicles before authorities shut down the state highway.
For nearly two hours drivers sat, with many blocking the emergency shoulders. And then, traffic started reversing. Drivers began moving backwards in an attempt to double back.
Video shows vehicles going southbound in an empty northbound lane. No police guidance in sight.
On Monday, The Bulldog questioned state police on why officers were not visible guiding drivers. They never responded. We also questioned GDOT, asking how this vital roadway flooded.
The answer? They say it never has in that spot before. Their crews found the drains were blocked by tree debris, blown around by the storm.
For the record, GDOT says the actual closure of GA-400 was about an hour. The Bulldog was stuck from about 11:45 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.