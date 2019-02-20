ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Singer R. Kelly is moving out of his Chicago recording studio, a week after the CBS46 Bulldog confronted him and his entourage leaving after the 9 p.m. judge imposed curfew.
A curfew his attorneys said was unfair and he was in compliance with. There was confusion over which parts of the building could be used if any after hours.
Today, one of Kelly's lawyers, Melvin Sims, confirmed the move to Chief Investigator Jonathan Carlson, who was the only reporter to capture and question the singer since the recent scandal broke.
That encounter took place outside the studio on the city's near west side the night of February 10th. Kelly was shielded from view by handlers holding umbrellas, and did not respond to requests to talk. Those leaving his studio that night also did not answer questions about if they were in compliance with the curfew, as the party was leaving shortly before midnight.
