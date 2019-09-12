DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- September has proved a difficult month for area superintendents.
Atlanta Public Schools Meria Carstarphen saw her contract terminated Monday, effective next June. In DeKalb County, Stephen Greene saw the writing on the wall and submitted his resignation. He leaves the same day as Carstarphen.
So, here's the twist that has some DeKalb insiders talking: Could and should the school system pick up Carstarphen?
"I literally have not been able to follow stuff; I don’t know whats true or not true."
That was Cartarphen's response to the rumors on September 13.
So, we worked the phones, talking with school board members. And the resounding answer?
District sources tell the CBS46 Bulldog they are close to hiring a headhunting firm to find their next leader, and as one put it, they aren’t about to spend that kind of money and just hand the job to Carstarphen.
