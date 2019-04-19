ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Five gang members were sentenced to life in prison in what the Fulton County D.A has called the county's most horrific death in recent history.
"What took place [here] was simply wrong," said Judge Gail S. Tusan.
On October of 2016, investigators say 33-year-old Christopher Dean was tortured, raped and murdered. Dean was a one-time police informant and the killers wanted to send a warning to others not to cooperate with cops.
In court Dean's father didn’t hold back.
"His death has effected the family greatly. It was so very hard for me to tell a five year old his daddy would never come home," he said.
The closure in this case represents a larger attempt by the D.A to prosecute gang activity in the county.
The Bulldog Crime Patrol learned that since the creation of an official gang unit, the D.A's office has added at least two attorneys and two investigators, working fulltime to identify and curb more than 100 active gangs in Fulton County.
We also pressed the D.A to produce new numbers to prove its progress on gang enforcement this year. Once provided, we will post it here.
