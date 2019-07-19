ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Friday, Morehouse College student Michael Key went public and retained an attorney days after accusing a high-level school official of sexual misconduct.
Staffer DeMarcus Crews was placed on administrative leave as the school announced its investigation into multiple employees accused of bad behavior.
Attorney Cade Parian is suing the school on behalf of a former student who claims a faculty member sexually harassed him on a study abroad trip in 2015.
"They owe their students protection while they are there," he said.
We aren't naming the alleged victim, but his mother, who found it hard not to get emotional, spoke with CBS46.
"I will fight this. It’s wrong on so many levels," she said. "He still struggles... with many things," she adds. But says, "He's doing much better now."
Morehouse has refused to answer detailed questions or speak on camera about the accusations or its plan to address them.
They refused once again on Friday, and turned The Bulldog away when attempting to enter campus for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.