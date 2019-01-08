ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) The State Ethics Commission, a body charged with policing campaign finance and state lobbying violations, suspended one of its top leaders Tuesday.
Executive Secretary Stefan Ritter was put on leave after members met in executive session over serious allegations of misconduct.
The allegations reportedly range from poor job performance to rumored misuse of his state computer. An internal investigation has been launched by the commission chair, and it appears Ritter has not directly seen the written complaints made against him. But the commission found the allegations to be serious enough to take immediate action.
Ritter was appointed in 2015 following another rocky period in which the commission fired its previous executive director. The commission also only recently, within the past two years, cleared a backlog of more than 100 unanswered complaints.
After today's meeting, the CBS46 Bulldog questioned Ritter as he left the James H. “Sloppy” Floyd Building downtown. He replied, "No, thank you," when asked for comment on the allegations.
Ritter, who is paid $181,500 a year by Georgia taxpayers, did not respond to follow up emails either.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.