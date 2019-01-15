ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Just months after a CBS46 Bulldog investigation exposed hidden harassment and a lack of transparency under the dome, a Senate resolution passed just hours into the new legislative session.
It states that victims now have a time limit of two years to bring allegations of harassment--sexual or otherwise--against a senator or Senate staffer. Prior to the new resolution, there had been no deadline.
A caveat to the resolution is that anyone who talks about their complaint may face punishment or even see the complaint thrown out.
The state assembly was already exempt from open records laws, providing unprecedented cover. This just adds fuel to the fire.
In the past year, when CBS46 attempted to question the decision-makers about their policing of allegations and the secrecy behind it, we were met with no comments and closed doors.
It should be noted the Senate has a GOP majority. All senate Democrats opposed the resolution.
