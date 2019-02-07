When every minute counts: Ranking E.R wait times
ATLANTA – A simple trip to the emergency room can end with patients and family members feeling a lot better. But, it can also turn into an endless wait for patients who sometimes have little choice over where to go for care.
The CBS46 Bulldog decided to investigate the issue of wait times in local emergency rooms. We started by picking six of the busiest hospitals in metro Atlanta and dug through Medicare data. Emergency room wait times are tracked by injury and severity, but Medicare also looks at median wait times.
The median wait time nationwide to be seen? 22 minutes.
Georgia's average? 25 minutes.
Out of the six hospitals we picked; the two with the longest waits were Grady Hospital and Wellstar. Grady checked in at 42 minutes, nearly twice the national average. Grady also had the largest number of patients walk out without being seen.
Wellstar had an average wait time of 34 minutes. Wellstar had the longest wait for patients specifically with broken bones, making them sit for an average of 71 minutes.
On the other end of the spectrum, Emory Midtown had the lowest wait time with a median wait time of just 14 minutes.
Emory was the only healthcare system that responded to CBS46’s request to discuss the numbers. The hospital said they are pleased to fall below national wait times. But patient advocate Cindi Gatton said the numbers only tell so much.
"Judging wait times and quality depends on who you ask," she said.
That means everyone's definition of quality is different, from doctors to patients to insurance companies. Still, Gatton said at ERs in general, “you wait, and you can wait a long time,” depending on time of day and who seeks care there. "Lots of folks use the E.R as their primary care practice," Gatton said.
She recommends using less costly urgent care facilities first. where doctors can, "make a determination do you really need to be seen at a hospital." And if so, then go. That could save you not only money, but as we found, depending on where, valuable time.
|Hospital
|Location
|Median wait time before being seen by medical staff
|Median time to acquire painkillers for broken bones
|Percent of patients leaving without treatment
|Volume of patients
|Appling Hospital
|Baxley, GA
|26 minutes
|60 minutes
|0%
|Low
|AU Medical Center
|Augusta, GA
|50 minutes
|56 minutes
|4%
|Very High
|Augusta VA Medical Center
|Augusta, GA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Bacon County Hospital
|Alma, GA
|36 minutes
|38 minutes
|NA
|NA
|Bleckley Memorial Hospital
|Cochran, GA
|20 minutes
|67 minutes
|2%
|Low
|Brooks County Hospital
|Quitman, GA
|17 minutes
|38 minutes
|NA
|NA
|Burke Medical Center
|Waynesboro, GA
|30 minutes
|33 minutes
|2%
|Low
|Candler County Hospital
|Metter, GA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Candler Hospital
|Savannah, GA
|23 minutes
|38 minutes
|5%
|Very High
|Cartersville Medical Center
|Cartersville, GA
|7 minutes
|29 minutes
|0%
|High
|Chatuge Regional Hospital
|Hiawassee, GA
|27 minutes
|60 minutes
|1%
|Low
|Chestatee Regional Hospital
|Dahlonega, GA
|25 minutes
|53 minutes
|2%
|Low
|Chi Memorial Hospital
|Fort Oglethorpe, GA
|21 minutes
|55 minutes
|NA
|NA
|Clinch Memorial Hospital
|Homerville, GA
|27 minutes
|74 minutes
|1%
|Low
|Coffee Regional Medical Center
|Douglas, GA
|26 minutes
|42 minutes
|2%
|Medium
|Coliseum Medical Centers
|Macon, GA
|5 minutes
|23 minutes
|1%
|Very High
|Coliseum Northside Hospital
|Macon, GA
|5 minutes
|26 minutes
|1%
|Medium
|Colquitt Regional Medical Center
|Moultrie, GA
|18 minutes
|48 minutes
|1%
|Medium
|Cook Medical Center
|Adel, GA
|22 minutes
|NA
|3%
|Low
|Crisp Regional Hospital
|Cordele, GA
|23 minutes
|52 minutes
|1%
|Medium
|Decatur (Atlanta) VA Medical Center
|Decatur, GA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Dekalb Medical Center Hillandale
|Lithonia, GA
|45 minutes
|70 minutes
|3%
|Very High
|Doctors Hospital
|Augusta, GA
|7 minutes
|24 minutes
|1%
|Very High
|Dodge County Hospital
|Eastman, GA
|19 minutes
|49 minutes
|1%
|Low
|Donalsonville Hospital Inc
|Donalsonville, GA
|35 minutes
|61 minutes
|4%
|Low
|Dorminy Medical Center
|Fitzgerald, GA
|19 minutes
|46 minutes
|3%
|Low
|Dublin VA Medical Center
|Dublin, GA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|East Georgia Regional Medical Center
|Statesboro, GA
|22 minutes
|55 minutes
|6%
|High
|Eastside Medical Center
|Snellville, GA
|5 minutes
|37 minutes
|2%
|Very High
|Effingham Health System
|Springfield, GA
|34 minutes
|75 minutes
|2%
|Low
|Elbert Memorial Hospital
|Elberton, GA
|18 minutes
|36 minutes
|2%
|Low
|Emanuel Medical Center
|Swainsboro, GA
|30 minutes
|62 minutes
|2%
|Low
|Emory Johns Creek Hospital
|Johns Creek, GA
|32 minutes
|49 minutes
|2%
|Medium
|Emory University Hospital
|Atlanta, GA
|22 minutes
|67 minutes
|5%
|High
|Emory University Hospital Midtown
|Atlanta, GA
|14 minutes
|40 minutes
|3%
|Very High
|Evans Memorial Hospital
|Claxton, GA
|36 minutes
|66 minutes
|2%
|Low
|Fairview Park Hospital
|Dublin, GA
|6 minutes
|26 minutes
|0%
|High
|Fannin Regional Hospital
|Blue Ridge, GA
|15 minutes
|48 minutes
|2%
|Low
|Flint River Community Hospital
|Montezuma, GA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Floyd Medical Center
|Rome, GA
|28 minutes
|60 minutes
|2%
|Very High
|Gordon Hospital
|Calhoun, GA
|16 minutes
|60 minutes
|1%
|Medium
|Grady General Hospital
|Cairo, GA
|42 minutes
|68 minutes
|3%
|Low
|Grady Memorial Hospital
|Atlanta, GA
|42 minutes
|69 minutes
|7%
|Very High
|Gwinnett Medical Center
|Lawrenceville, GA
|35 minutes
|49 minutes
|3%
|Very High
|Habersham County Medical Center
|Demorest, GA
|21 minutes
|53 minutes
|1%
|Medium
|Hamilton Medical Center
|Dalton, GA
|39 minutes
|49 minutes
|4%
|Very High
|Higgins General Hospital
|Bremen, GA
|20 minutes
|28 minutes
|2%
|Low
|Houston Medical Center
|Warner Robins, GA
|22 minutes
|65 minutes
|2%
|Very High
|Irwin County Hospital
|Ocilla, GA
|10 minutes
|28 minutes
|2%
|Low
|Jasper Memorial Hospital
|Monticello, GA
|15 minutes
|50 minutes
|1%
|Low
|Jeff Davis Hospital
|Hazlehurst, GA
|26 minutes
|65 minutes
|6%
|Low
|Jefferson Hospital
|Louisville, GA
|27 minutes
|62 minutes
|2%
|Low
|Jenkins County Medical Center
|Millen, GA
|20 minutes
|28 minutes
|1%
|Low
|John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital
|Thomasville, GA
|30 minutes
|70 minutes
|5%
|Medium
|Liberty Regional Medical Center
|Hinesville, GA
|41 minutes
|81 minutes
|2%
|Medium
|Lifebrite Community Hospital of Early
|Blakely, GA
|6 minutes
|58 minutes
|NA
|NA
|Meadows Regional Medical Center
|Vidalia, GA
|21 minutes
|46 minutes
|3%
|Medium
|Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health
|Byron, GA
|21 minutes
|54 minutes
|2%
|Medium
|Medical Center, Navicent Health
|Macon, Ga
|28 minutes
|59 minutes
|4%
|Very High
|Memorial Health University Medical Center
|Savannah, GA
|25 minutes
|46 minutes
|3%
|Very High
|Memorial Hospital and Manor
|Bainbridge, GA
|36 minutes
|66 minutes
|2%
|Low
|Memorial Satilla Health
|Waycross, GA
|11 minutes
|44 minutes
|4%
|High
|Miller County Hospital
|Colquitt, GA
|22 minutes
|52 minutes
|1%
|Low
|Mitchell County Hospital
|Camilla, GA
|29 minutes
|90 minutes
|NA
|NA
|Monroe County Hospital
|Forsyth, GA
|10 minutes
|58 minutes
|NA
|NA
|Morgan Memorial Hospital
|Madison, GA
|20 minutes
|51 minutes
|1%
|Low
|Mountain Lakes Medical Center
|Clayton, GA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Murray Medical Center
|Chatsworth, GA
|14 minutes
|54 minutes
|2%
|Low
|Navicent Health Baldwin
|Milledgeville, GA
|20 minutes
|32 minutes
|2%
|Medium
|Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
|Winder, GA
|32 minutes
|71 minutes
|2%
|Medium
|Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Inc
|Gainesville, GA
|17 minutes
|50 minutes
|0%
|Very High
|Northridge Medical Center
|Commerce, GA
|29 minutes
|69 minutes
|3%
|Low
|Northside Hospital
|Atlanta, GA
|17 minutes
|50 minutes
|1%
|Very High
|Northside Hospital Cherokee
|Canton, GA
|15 minutes
|48 minutes
|1%
|High
|Northside Hospital Forsyth
|Cumming, GA
|11 minutes
|44 minutes
|1%
|Very High
|Optim Medical Center-Screven
|Sylvania, GA
|15 minutes
|35 minutes
|2%
|Low
|Optim Medical Center- Tattnall
|Reidsville, GA
|23 minutes
|65 minutes
|5%
|Low
|Perry Hospital
|Perry, GA
|25 minutes
|58 minutes
|3%
|Low
|Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
|Albany, GA
|37 minutes
|86 minutes
|6%
|Very High
|Phoebe Sumter Medical Center
|Americus, GA
|31 minutes
|77 minutes
|3%
|Medium
|Phoebe Worth Medical Center
|Sylvester, GA
|12 minutes
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
|Athens, GA
|26 minutes
|56 minutes
|2%
|Very High
|Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
|Columbus, GA
|35 minutes
|48 minutes
|3%
|Very High
|Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside
|Columbus, GA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Piedmont Fayette Hospital
|Fayetteville, GA
|66 minutes
|72 minutes
|4%
|Very High
|Piedmont Henry Hospital
|Stockbridge, GA
|92 minutes
|101 minutes
|5%
|Very High
|Piedmont Hospital
|Atlanta, GA
|22 minutes
|62 minutes
|0%
|High
|Piedmont Mountainside Hospital Inc
|Jasper, GA
|31 minutes
|62 minutes
|4%
|Medium
|Piedmont Newnan Hospital
|Newnan, GA
|63 minutes
|72 minutes
|1%
|High
|Piedmont Newton Hospital
|Covington, GA
|83 minutes
|87 minutes
|6%
|High
|Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
|Conyers, GA
|35 minutes
|56 minutes
|5%
|High
|Piedmont Walton Hospital
|Monroe, GA
|22 minutes
|54 minutes
|3%
|Medium
|Polk Medical Center
|Cedartown, GA
|11 minutes
|24 minutes
|0%
|Medium
|Putnam General Hospital
|Eatonton, GA
|22 minutes
|37 minutes
|4%
|Low
|Redmond Regional Medical Center
|Rome, GA
|5 minutes
|27 minutes
|1%
|High
|Saint Joseph's Hospital of Atlanta
|Atlanta, GA
|27 minutes
|58 minutes
|1%
|Medium
|SGMC Berrien Campus
|Nashville, GA
|23 minutes
|49 minutes
|1%
|Low
|SGMC Lanier Campus
|Lakeland, GA
|20 minutes
|35 minutes
|NA
|NA
|South Georgia Medical Center
|Valdosta, GA
|60 minutes
|82 minutes
|10%
|High
|Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick
|Brunswick, GA
|35 minutes
|58 minutes
|4%
|High
|Southeast Georgia Health System Camden
|Saint Marys, GA
|33 minutes
|61 minutes
|1%
|Medium
|Southeastern Regional Medical Center
|Newnan, GA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Southern Regional Medical Center
|Riverdale, GA
|147 minutes
|113 minutes
|9%
|High
|Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center
|Cuthbert, GA
|0 minutes
|27 minutes
|0%
|Low
|St Francis Hospital
|Columbus, GA
|39 minutes
|26 minutes
|2%
|Very High
|St Joseph's Hospital Savannah
|Savannah, GA
|28 minutes
|44 minutes
|5%
|Medium
|St Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital
|Greensboro, GA
|23 minutes
|58 minutes
|NA
|NA
|St Mary's Hospital
|Athens, GA
|28 minutes
|54 minutes
|1%
|High
|St Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital Inc
|Lavonia, GA
|28 minutes
|65 minutes
|3%
|Medium
|Stephens County Hospital
|Toccoa, GA
|39 minutes
|91 minutes
|2%
|Low
|Tanner Medical Center- Carrollton
|Carrollton, GA
|27 minutes
|18 minutes
|2%
|High
|Tanner Medical Center- Villa Rica
|Villa Rica, GA
|21 minutes
|20 minutes
|2%
|Medium
|Taylor Regional Hospital
|Hawkinsville, GA
|22 minutes
|66 minutes
|1%
|Low
|Tift Regional Medical Center
|Tifton, GA
|52 minutes
|44 minutes
|3%
|High
|Turning Point Hospital
|Moultrie, GA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Union General Hospital
|Blairsville, GA
|27 minutes
|45 minutes
|1%
|Medium
|University Hospital
|Augusta, GA
|25 minutes
|58 minutes
|2%
|Very High
|University Hospital McDuffie
|Thomson, GA
|27 minutes
|64 minutes
|1%
|Low
|Upson Regional Medical Center
|Thomaston, GA
|37 minutes
|42 minutes
|2%
|Medium
|Warm Springs Medical Center
|Warm Springs, GA
|22 minutes
|52 minutes
|NA
|NA
|Washington County Regional Medical Center
|Sandersville, GA
|9 minutes
|55 minutes
|3%
|Low
|Wayne Memorial Hospital
|Jesup, GA
|25 minutes
|72 minutes
|2%
|Medium
|Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
|Atlanta, GA
|34 minutes
|71 minutes
|2%
|Very High
|Wellstar Cobb Hospital
|Austell, GA
|31 minutes
|52 minutes
|1%
|Very High
|Wellstar Douglas Hospital
|Douglasville, GA
|29 minutes
|68 minutes
|1%
|Very High
|Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
|Marietta, GA
|32 minutes
|46 minutes
|1%
|Very High
|Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
|Roswell, GA
|38 minutes
|52 minutes
|1%
|Medium
|Wellstar Paulding Hospital
|Hiram, GA
|26 minutes
|37 minutes
|1%
|Very High
|Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital
|Griffin, GA
|17 minutes
|95 minutes
|1%
|High
|Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital
|Jackson, GA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center
|Lagrange, GA
|26 minutes
|66 minutes
|1%
|Very High
|Wills Memorial Hospital
|Washington, GA
|29 minutes
|36 minutes
|1%
|Low
