ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- "He is bleeding from his mouth."
Those were the words heard on a frantic 911 call Sunday night from an apartment building in downtown Atlanta just steps from Georgia State.
"Do not touch his head! Do not touch his head sir!," the call continues.
Twenty-four-year-old Deionte Davis was laying on the floor of apartment 20708. The building's security guard told the 911 operator that Davis was attacking people in a rage and he had no choice but to drag him into a room.
"We slowly got him in the elevator, slowly got him in the room," the call continues.
And in the guards own words, he 'used force.'
"He hit me in the face. Hit all his friend in the face. I think I knocked him unconscious."
Davis would later die. Atlanta police tell CBS46 that charges in the case have not yet been drafted, but the medical examiners office told The Bulldog that the death has been ruled a homicide.
Davis died from injuries to his chest.
We aren't naming the guard as he has not been charged with a crime, but we spoke with him by phone Wednesday. He told us, "This was a terrible thing. You try to do your best, but it doesn’t always work out the way you want it to."
He declined to say more on the record.
