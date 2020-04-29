ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With thousands of Georgians still trying to receive benefits, concerns about food and shelter are growing.
Tim Brown is a Little League umpire in Cartersville who usually makes $500-$600 a weekend. But the LakePoint sports complex gates are locked now and the fields and seats are empty.
Brown also lost his weekday job at a warehouse and then lost his apartment. Now he's living in his car, a Mercury Grand Marquis.
"Never thought I’d be in this situation at my age," Brown said. "But you never can say never in this world anymore."
Weeks ago, Brown was approved for unemployment benefits. He's due $650, but no one knows where it is.
Better Call Harry contacted Georgia's Department of Labor and Brown got a call. GDOL is now trying to figure out where the money went.
Brown is still waiting for his money, but this umpire is not calling foul.
"Just trying to be a positive person," he said. "It’s been tough here lately, very tough..I’ve had my bad days but I’m grateful to the Lord for what I do have."
