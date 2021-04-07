A homeless man living in his minivan got a second chance Tuesday afternoon, courtesy of an anonymous CBS46 viewer. The viewer used Cash App to send the unemployed roofer $2000.
Ralph Cheek contacted Better Call Harry after his unemployment debit card was stolen. Criminals intercepted the card in the mail and used the 54-year old’s personal information to steal $8950. Cheek's claim to reissue the stolen funds was denied.
Police interviewed a family member and identified another individual, but so far, no arrests have been made. Police confirmed that Cheek is not a suspect.
“Man, I don’t know who you are, but God bless you, you sure blessed me. Thank you!” Cheek asked Better Call Harry to convey the message.
A spokesperson for the debit card’s parent company, Conduent Financial Services LLC., confirms its fraud unit has has reopened its investigation.
