ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Clark Atlanta University community will come together to honor the life of student Alexis Crawford.
A vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday in the president’s lot on campus.
Crawford’s roommate, Jordyn Jones, and Jones’ boyfriend, Barron Brantley, both 21, are charged with malice murder in her October 31death. Police say one of the suspects led investigators to Crawford’s body in Exchange Park in DeKalb County days after she had been reported missing.
The 21 year-old died by asphyxiation, according to the medical examiner. Police are still investigating her death.
Police say just a few days before her death, Crawford filed a police report alleging unwanted kissing and touch from Brantley.
The two suspects are in the Fulton County Jail. Brantley waived his first court appearance Saturday. Jones is expected to go before a judge Monday.
The funeral for Alexis Crawford is planned for Saturday, November 16th at Hill Chapel Baptist Church located at 1692 W. Hancock Avenue, Athens, GA 30606. Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
A family spokesperson said in a statement, “The Crawford family is truly grateful and encouraged by the outpouring of love and concern they have received from across the country. Please keep them in your positive thoughts and prayers.”
