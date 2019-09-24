ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Better Call Harry team receives more complaints about landlord/tenant issues than anything else.
If a tenant is sweating in his apartment with a broken air conditioner that the landlord is not fixing, the tenant’s first thought may be to withhold rent. Don’t do it! The landlord could file for eviction.
So what can a renter do?
According to the Georgia Landlord Tenant Handbook, you have the right to repair and deduct. . “The tenant can have a qualified and licensed professional perform the required repair at a reasonable cost and deduct the cost from future rent.”
The handbook also includes advice on what to do when your home is no longer habitable.
In the case of an air conditioning repair, which can be expensive, Atlanta Legal Aid tells us a tenant can buy a portable air conditioner and deduct that from rent, as long as the receipt is included in next month’s payment.
See how Harry got a renter’s situation resolved because she did the right thing.
