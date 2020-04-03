ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – As the guidelines concerning the debate on whether or not to mask up, continues to evolve metro Atlantans are wondering where they can even find a mask.
Better Call Harry did some digging around and found employees at the Chick-fil-A on Alpharetta Highway in Roswell weren’t wearing masks – and neither were their customers.
Down the street at big retailers like Walmart masks are sold out. No masks either at the local pharmacies.
The shortage has forced people to get creative. Go to YouTube and you’ll find dozens of online tutorials showing how to make homemade masks using bandanas. Better Call Harry found customers buying up fabrics at craft stores like Jo-Ann and Michaels.
Health officials said using any cloth material for face protection against the coronavirus is better than nothing.
Personal trainer Kim Trego said her latest workout is sewing masks. When her training business slowed, she and her friend Kim Webber created templates for masks.
“Primarily at first it was just individuals, I would say women mostly, because they were doing the grocery shopping,” Trego said.
But once word got out on social media, the orders came in.
Trego said they're now averaging 50 masks daily and have already donated a lot to the medical community.
The masks designed by Trego and Webber run between $15 to $20, and each mask includes a pocket for a filter. If you would like to purchase one, please email Trego at: Kim@crossfitnorthfulton.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.