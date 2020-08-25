Who gets the extra $300 weekly unemployment payment?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Questions about the new unemployment payment program are jamming the Georgia Department of Labor's already busy phone lines.
"This week we’ve probably gotten about 400 calls," Labor Commissioner Mark Butler told Better Call Harry. "They want to know about their payments, but they want to know when that extra $300 payment is getting in."
Butler said it is going to take at least three weeks before the new supplemental payments go out. President Trump approved the payments, taking $44 billion from FEMA and bypassing Congress. But state labor departments must set up a new system to distribute the funds.
"This would have been a whole lot easier process if Congress could have found some type of middle ground in their negotiations," said Butler, "and we could have just extended the current program. But we didn’t get that, so this is where we are."
Georgia received enough cash to pay for those receiving unemployment the first three weeks of August. If you receive at least $100 a week in state benefits, you qualify and will receive a total of $900. But once the money is gone, the state will have to reapply for round two.
The labor commissioner is appealing to people to stop calling GDOL offices about the supplemental payments, saying you don't need to do anything. If you qualify for any of the programs for the first three weeks of August, you'll get your funds automatically in a few weeks.
