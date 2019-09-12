ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Better Call Harry Team has received dozens of complaints about warranty companies. Many of them are from families who have air conditioning problems and have clearly suffered through a long, hot summer.
One homeowner who grabbed our attention was Martha Christopher. Christopher’s pastor reached out to tell us that her warranty company, First American Home Warranty, had sent contractors out a total of nine times without getting the air conditioner repaired. One warranty company rep told Reverend Greg Smith that he checked the temperature and it wasn’t that hot.
Another rep told him that if it was an emergency, he should call 911. The pastor did have to call 911 when Christopher was having problems breathing because of a lack of air in the house. Christopher was also dealing with a personal tragedy. Her daughter died from cancer, while they both waited for the A/C to be fixed.
The warranty company said it would replace the unit, but wanted to charge Christopher $1,683. After Better Call Harry got involved, First American Home Warranty agreed to replace the unit at its cost. Now Christopher is finally enjoying the cool temps in her home.
