ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Karen Klett's state unemployment debit card is loaded with cash.
"I don’t want to lie. It’s like 7398 is my total, I can call this card," Klettt told Better Call Harry.
Harry has been hearing from thousands of Georgians waiting to get unemployment benefits. But Klett wants to give hers back.
Why is she turning down the money?
Klett is working full-time from home and has been since the pandemic began. Klett received the money because she has another job.
"I have a part time job, what do we want to say an entertainment venue as a manager on duty and it’s my fun job," she said.
When Klett got furloughed from that fun job, her part-time employer filed for everyone. For weeks, Klett has been trying to return the funds, but she can't get through to anyone at the Department of Labor.
Harry connected Klett to someone at the department, who said the mistake would have eventually been caught.
"You are not going to jail," the department employee told Klett. "We’re going to do everything we can to keep you out of jail."
"Well hey i appreciate you," she replied. "We have a huge burden lifted now and just thank you for all you do."
Harry's takeaway? If you received a debit card and you were not supposed to, you have to give the money back. The Georgia Department of Labor says you can do a payment plan. But if you don't give the money back, you could go to jail.
