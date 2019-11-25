Woman sues insurance expert after he sues Better Call Harry, Insurance Commissioner and Georgia Secretary of State

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s been six months since local insurance expert Bruce Frederics lost his case against CBS46’s Better Call Harry along with state officials, however, the case is far from over.
In addition to the insurance commissioner and Georgia secretary of state, Frederics sued his client, Margo Ellis. Now, Ellis is suing him.
The dispute began more than a year and a half ago when Fairburn homeowner Margo Ellis hired Frederics, a public adjuster, to help her negotiate a claim for her storm damaged home.
Public adjusters are state licensed experts, who help clients navigate the complexities of a claim in the hopes of a larger settlement. A spokesperson for the Georgia Association of Public Insurance Adjusters says the standard fee is 10 percent.
Ms. Ellis contacted CBS46’s Better Call Harry after she says Frederics fees reached $27,000, or 67 percent. Ellis believed she’d owe at most, $4,500.
“He didn’t represent you did he?” Harry asked Ellis.
“No,” Ellis replied.
“Who did he represent?”
“Himself.”
Ellis’s attorney is Amanda Highland with Taylor English law firm. Highland recently asked a Fulton County judge to settle the claim and award her client a $40,000 insurance check, but at this point, it appears the case may be headed to trial.
