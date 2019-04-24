WOODSTOCK, Ga (CBS46) -- An internal investigation is underway at the small Woodstock Police Department, about 30 minutes north of Atlanta.
It centers around what happened April 6th at a local bowling alley. CBS46 obtained the incident report -- written by the officer in question.
Sergeant Randy Milligan was working what his department calls an 'extra duty job'.
He was asked to remove a possibly drunk and passed out customer. The sergeant claims Calvin Taylor of Florida became combative, so he tasered him, and got no response.
The struggle moved outside, and despite backup arriving, Sergeant Milligan claims the only way Taylor could be restrained and cuffed was to beat his legs repeatedly with a police baton.
It was jail staff who noticed Taylor's leg was wounded. They refused to take him in until he was checked out at a nearby hospital.
Xrays showed Taylor's leg was broken.
The incident was not caught by the sergeant's body camera. He says it was charging back at the station (his duty shift had just ended).
The CBS46 Bulldog showed up at the police department today asking to see surveillance footage of the incident. He was denied; the police citing an ongoing investigation.
He also asked to speak with the chief. That request was also denied.
The sergeant is on leave. Taylor faces multiple charges, including battery on an officer.
We are told no other outside agency is reviewing this yet.
