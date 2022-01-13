ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Investigators are searching for a a man wanted for insurance fraud in Fulton County.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King issued a warrant on Monday for Christopher Jackson, 29, of Stockbridge, for one count of Insurance Fraud in connection with a Fulton County case.
“The suspect initiated a claim with Farmers Insurance in January of 2021 stating items were stolen from his car,” said Commissioner King. “During the claims process, Mr. Jackson submitted fraudulent receipts attempting to claim $14,963.12.”
Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.
