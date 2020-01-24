ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for several suspects they believe to be responsible in a theft by auto case in Atlanta.
On January 15, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Carnegie Way after reports of an auto theft.
Upon arrival, the victim told officers that someone had entered his vehicle and took his wallet from the center console. He then said several fraudulent transactions were made on his credit card accounts to various retailers totaling to the amount of $2600.
Police are asking anyone with information on these individuals to call Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
