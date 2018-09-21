If you're a combat injured disabled veteran, the government could owe you money. The IRS says it owes a tax refund to about 140,000 veterans.
The IRS sent out the press release on Wednesday. The refund applies to any combat veteran who received a disability severance payment anytime between 1991 and 2016 and filed that payment as income.
Between the years of 1991 and 2016 the IRS mistakenly taxed combat veterans who received a disability severance and filed it as income. The Combat Injured Veterans Tax Fairness Act of 2016 fixes that.
"Veterans are going to get a letter from the Department of Defense notifying them that they're entitled to a refund," tax expert Andrew Poulos, said.
Poulos says vets need to act quickly. The vets have one year from when that letter is received to file for a refund. The original tax documents from when the severance was claimed is also needed.
"You're talking about even in the late 90's early 2000's. That is a long time. The IRS is probably not going to get you that original return if you don't have a copy of it," Poulos said.
But the government is offering a standard refund for vets who don't have the original paperwork.
Combat vets who received their disability severance between the years 1991 - 2005 are entitled to a $1,750 dollar standard refund. For payments received between 2006-2010 the standard refund is $2,400. And payments received between 2011 and 2016 the standard refund is $3,200.
Poulos says the estate of veterans who are deceased can also receive the refund. Their court appointed represented will need to file for it.
To get the refund vets will need to fill out a 1040X form. Poulos recommends reaching out to an accountant for help. Many offer discounts for veterans.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.