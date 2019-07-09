Iyani Hughes re-joins the CBS46 Team as a Digital Multi-Media Journalist and TV Reporter in May 2019. She is returning after completing six months as a Digital News Content Producer Trainee in May 2017 then a year and a half at a CBS affiliate in Dothan, Alabama as an MMJ/Weekend Anchor.
Born at a military hospital in Aurora, Colorado, her family moved to Birmingham, AL when she was a mere four weeks old.
Iyani played her first soccer game with the YMCA at age four. During her 18 year soccer career, she helped her travel team (Birmingham United) win six state championships and was a member of the Olympic Development Program where she played for the State of AL. In 2015, she was the inaugural inductee to the Chelsea High School, Soccer Hall of Fame. She then accepted a soccer scholarship to attend Kennesaw State University, in North Atlanta, GA.
In December 2015, she graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in Communication with a concentration in Media Studies. During her time in Atlanta, she was a member of the Atlanta Braves Tomahawk Team, a College Soccer Game day Commentator for ESPN3 and a Digital Content News Producer Trainee at CBS46/WGCL-TV Atlanta.
Iyani has a passion for storytelling, philanthropy, service and volunteer work. She is a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. as well as the National Association of Black Journalists. During her free time, she enjoys hosting events, traveling abroad, finding creative ways to exercise, designing clothes, socializing with friends and family as well as exploring new restaurants.
