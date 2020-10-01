Running with the Green Party to show Americans that working-class citizens can effect change for the people. Cooper was also the Green Party nominee in the 2018 election for Georgia’s 8th Congressional District of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Wants to pass legislation for the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, Thriving Wages for all workers, Universal Basic Income, tuition-free college and student loan forgiveness.
Campaign: https://jimmycooperforcongress.com/
Key Positions:
- Demilitarize and eliminate weapons of mass destruction
- Restructuring of social, political and economic institutions away from a system controlled by and mostly benefiting the powerful few
