Jamie Kennedy is a general assignment reporter for CBS46. Before coming to Atlanta, Jamie reported in Central Texas for KCEN covering a wide swath of stories such as the Austin Bombings, the passing of Barbara Bush, The WWE Tribute to the Troops on Fort Hood, and many feature pieces on the Central Texas community.
He was also a freelance reporter in New York City for a number of years working in front of the camera for various digital media start-ups covering, New York's business industry, food, the start-up scene and technology.
Hailing from sunny Perth Western Australia, Jamie grew up enjoying the coastal life of Australia surfing, fishing, diving and boating. After high school he set his sights on the rest of the world becoming a sailor on the super yachts owned by the wealthiest people in the world. During his time at sea he sailed all over the Mediterranean, the Red Sea in Egypt, the East Coast of the US, and through the Caribbean visiting 15 different islands.
Jamie is excited about exploring the green and vast city of Atlanta, and bringing viewers informative and engaging stories, and of course getting results.
Reach out to him via email or on Facebook at Jamie Kennedy News.
