JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Jasper County Charter System announced Sunday it will delay the start of instruction for students until Aug. 26 but will continue athletic practices and games.
Classes were originally set to resume on Aug. 12 but the school system delayed them for two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. When classes start on Aug. 26 students will have the choice to attend either face-to-face or online classes.
There has been an increased number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jasper County, with the highest number of confirmed cases in one single day (8) reported Saturday.
“It is unclear whether our trend will increase or begin to decline,” the school system said in a press release. “It is unclear when the testing of these cases occurred as reporting of results varies in time due to the type of test administered to determine COVID-19. It is unclear the reported cases are primarily asymptomatic or of significant health concerns. The administrative team is working with the Georgia Department of Health to determine specifics in regards to the demographics of the confirmed positive cases currently active in our county.”
The district also explained the decision to continue athletic practices and games.
“While the number of cases has increased within our county, our system has not received any reports linking events held in JCCS and positive confirmed COVID-19 cases. Multiple events have been held in the system for our students without a report of issues with COVID-19,” the school system said. “Events such as graduation, band camp, athletic practices/games, prom, Senior parade, and baccalaureate have followed established guidelines to ensure safety. Our athletic program has followed strict protocols to ensure safety and has safely operated for the past 6 weeks without incident. Therefore, we will continue forward with these activities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.