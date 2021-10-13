ATLANTA (CBS46) – Have you ever wanted to work in law enforcement? If you said yes, there may be an opportunity for you in Fulton County.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire Detention Officers and Deputy Sheriffs during their job expo on Nov. 13.
The expo will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Fulton Service Center located at 7741 Roswell Rd. NE, Sandy Springs, GA, 30350.
Recruiters will be on-hand to answer questions, and walk candidates through the application process.
In addition, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is topping off the job perks by offering a signing bonus up to $9,000 for Detention Officers and Deputies, with a three year commitment, pending some restrictions.
Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring the following documents to expedite the screening process:
- · High School Diploma/Transcript
- · College Diploma/Transcript
- · Proof of Citizenship (Birth Certificate, Passport, Naturalization papers)
- · Valid Driver’s License
- · Out-of-State Driver’s History (if applicable)
- · Final DD-214 (if applicable)
If you are interested in joining the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, you do not have to wait for the job expo to apply, and are invited to reach out to a recruiter at any time at: fcso.backgroundrecruitment@fultoncountyga.gov or call (404) 612-9259.
For more information about the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, please visit fcsoga.org. Candidates interested in joining FCSO are encouraged to visit the site on a regular basis for updated postings and opportunities.
