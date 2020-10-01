Born in Atlanta and raised in Tucker, Hice holds a Doctor of Ministry degree from Luther Rice College and Seminary. After serving as a pastor in three Georgia counties across 25 years, Hice took office as the Representative of Georgia's 10th District in 2015. He currently serves as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Government Operations for the Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Campaign: https://hice.house.gov/
Issues: Hice is a supporter of strengthening Georgia's agricultural industry, considers defense and national security a top priority, pushes for American energy independence, and believes illegal immigration is one of the nation's greatest threats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.