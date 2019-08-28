(CBS46) -- U.S. Senator John Hardy Isakson has served as the senior United States Senator of Georgia since 2005. A member of the Republican Party, he previously represented Georgia's 6th Congressional district in the United States House of Representatives from 1999 to 2005.
Isakson was born December 28, 1944 in Atlanta, the son of Julia (née Baker) and Edwin Andrew Isakson, a Greyhound bus driver, who later established an Atlanta real estate firm. His paternal grandparents were of Swedish descent, and his paternal grandfather was born in Östersund. His mother is of mostly British ancestry, and her family has been in the American South since the colonial era.
He served in the Georgia Air National Guard from 1966 to 1972, where he left service as a staff sergeant, and graduated from the University of Georgia. He received an honorary degree in Doctor of Law from Oglethorpe University in 2009.
Isakson opened a real estate branch for Northside Realty and later served 22 years as the company's president. After a failed bid for the Georgia House of Representatives in 1974, he was elected in 1976. He served seven terms, including four as minority leader.
Isakson was the Republican candidate for Governor of Georgia in 1990 but lost. Two years later, he was elected to the Georgia Senate and served one term. He unsuccessfully ran in the Republican primary in the 1996 U.S. Senate elections.
Isakson ran in the February 1999 special election to succeed 6th District Congressman and Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich after he resigned and won by a 40-point margin.
He ran for the U.S. Senate in November 2004 after conservative Democratic incumbent Zell Miller opted not to run for re-election. With the backing of much of Georgia's Republican establishment, he won both the primary and general elections by large margins. He became the senior Senator when Saxby Chambliss retired in 2015.
On August 28, 2019, citing his deteriorating health, Isakson announced that he would resign from the Senate effective December 31, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.