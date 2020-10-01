Johsie Cruz, a Venezuelan-native, is running for Congressional District 4 after winning the Republican primary for the seat.
She worked as a Liaison for the Latino Congregation at the Florida Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale. She became a US Citizen in 2005. Johsie earned her AS Business Administration and AS Medical Administration in City College of Fort Lauderdale. Her political experience includes participating in Latinos for Trump and Kemp.
Campaign: https://johsiecruz2020.com/
Key Issues:
Second Amendment right to bear arms
- Will repeal the Federal Gun-Free School Zones because women and children deserve protection
Taxes
- Eliminate the income tax permanently. Plans to fight to pass the FairTax Plan that eliminates the income tax and replaces it with a small consumption tax.
Legal and Secure Immigration
- Against any immigration amnesty, supports Trump’s wall, ICE and border control.
- Will vote to increase budgets for ICE and border control
