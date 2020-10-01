Jon Ossoff (D) is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Georgia. He is a Georgia native, media executive, investigative journalist, and small business owner.
Campaign: https://electjon.com/
Jon Ossoff on the issues:
Health Care
- Will work to make great health insurance a simple, affordable, reassuring reality.
- Will vote to protect and strengthen Medicare.
- Supports offering all Americans a public health insurance option as an affordable alternative to private insurance.
- Will vote to crack down on price gouging by drug companies and make more generic medicine available.
- Will introduce legislation to expand the U.S. Public Health Service so it can recruit, train, and deploy more medical teams to clinics across Georgia and the nation.
Criminal Justice Reform
- Will champion and fight to pass a New Civil Rights Act that strengthens civil rights laws and advances comprehensive criminal justice reform.
- Will work to reverse the militarization of local police forces, enhance due process and human rights protections for all citizens, ban private prisons, end cash bail, reform prisons and raise conditions of incarceration to humane standards, abolish the death penalty, legalize cannabis, and end incarceration for nonviolent drug offenses.
- Supports more federal law enforcement resources to attack organized crime, human trafficking, racketeering, money laundering, fraud, espionage, and corruption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.