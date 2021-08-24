Director of Digital Media
Josh Morgan joined CBS46 as the Director of Digital Media in May of 2021, marking his fourth station in his broadcast television career.
Josh came from WREX in Rockford, Ill. where he served as news director for seven years and vice president and general manager for a little over a year. During his time in Rockford, Josh played a leading role in winning 16 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and a 2018 National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence. He has also taken home six Regional Emmy's and dozens of statewide honors.
Josh took over as VP/GM at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and served in that role before leaving for his current position at WGCL in Atlanta.
While in Rockford, Josh graduated from the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcast Leadership Training, a 10-month executive MBA-style program based in Washington, D.C. He also served as the producer of the Illinois High School Association's statewide football and basketball championships for Quincy Media.
Before Rockford, Josh spent a year and a half as an executive producer at WPSD in Paducah, Ky. preceded by five-plus years in various news and sports roles at WLUK in Green Bay, Wis.
Josh was born and raised in East Lansing, Mich., and attended college at Alma College, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Media & Mass Communication. He continued his education at Spring Arbor University where he earned a Master’s degree in Communication.
While his athletic career has mostly past him by, Josh still keeps busy by running and playing golf. He also loves to travel, having visited nearly every state in the U.S. and multiple other countries.
Josh is married to his wife, Kristy, who is an investigative reporter at 11Alive in Atlanta. They have three dogs, Koda, Rudy and Griffin who take up almost all of their free time away from work!
Little known facts about Josh:
- I have played pick-up basketball with Magic Johnson.
- I have visited 45 of the 50 states in the U.S. (still need both Dakotas, Montana, Idaho & Oregon).
- Used to produce a weekly show with Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver.
- I have visited Las Vegas more than 25 times, including every year since 2006 (except for the pandemic year of 2020).
