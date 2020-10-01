Joyce Marie Griggs (D) is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia's 1st Congressional District. She is a U.S. Army Lt. Colonel (Retired / Served 33 Years) who served in Iraq and as an intelligence officer. While serving in the U.S. Army, she earned the Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service, and Global War on Terrorism Service medals, and the Parachutist badge
Campaign: https://griggsforcongress.com/
Joyce Marie Griggs on the issues:
Affordable Health Care
- Access to affordable healthcare is a fundamental right.
- Individuals must have access to affordable quality healthcare in Urban and Rural areas.
Climate Change
- Climate change is real and will work to make sure climate change is addressed in the U.S. Congress.
- Will be an advocate for clean water and air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.