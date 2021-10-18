Judge Timothy R. Walmsley, Chatham County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial will be presided over by the Honorable Timothy R. Walmsley.
Below is Judge Walmsley judicial biography from the Chatham County Government website.
Judge Walmsley was appointed to the Superior Court, Eastern Judicial Circuit, in February 2012 by Governor Nathan Deal. Prior to joining the Court he worked as Chatham County Magistrate and was a Partner in the Savannah law firm of Hunter, Maclean, Exley & Dunn, P.C. specializing in commercial and real estate litigation. He also assisted his former firm's clients in ad valorem tax matters after serving as the General Counsel to the Chatham County Board of Tax Assessors.
Judge Walmsley received his J.D. with honors along with a Certificate in Environmental Law in 1996 from the Tulane University School of Law and received a B.S. in Environmental Studies in 1991 from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania. Prior to law school he worked as an environmental consultant with a firm based in Washington, D.C. where he conducted extensive site work and investigation on a variety of environmental issues.
Judge Walmsley is presently associated with numerous professional organizations and is actively involved in the Savannah community. He was named one of The Savannah Business Report and Journal's "40 under 40" notable Savannahians for 2004 and has been named a "Rising Star" of the Georgia Bar by Law & Politics and The Atlanta Magazine on three occasions. He is also a graduate of Leadership Savannah.
