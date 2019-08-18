ROCKDALE, Ga. (CBS46) The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is advising of a scam circulating through the area.
The department says they've received several complaints from county residents about a man identifying himself as "Sergeant Al Jones," informing them they've missed jury duty and in order to avoid an arrest warrant, they must pay a $2,000 fine.
If you received one of these phone calls, immediately hang up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.