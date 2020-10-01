Serving as Deputy of Chief of Staff to Governor Sonny Perdue, and was elected Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners. In 2017, Karen won an 18-way special election for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, defeating Jon Ossoff in the run-off.
Campaign: https://karenhandel.com/issues/jobs-economy/
Key Issues:
Support Local Police
- Will fight any effort to defund our local police departments and take police out of schools
Affordable Healthcare
- Allow for more private insurance options; decouple insurance from the employer so that individuals can take their insurance with them; expand HSAs and HRAs to allow these pre-tax dollars to be used for premium costs; increase transparency and eliminate surprise billing; modernize the reimbursement system to include concierge medicine, telemedicine and home healthcare
Jobs and the Economy
- Will make key provisions of the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act permanent to help accelerate job creation and economic recovery. I will also work to increase access to capital (especially for small business creation and investment), continue regulatory relief, and implement incentives to draw back manufacturing from China and other countries to the US.
Immigration/The Border
- Will continue to aggressively push for border security and funding for the wall, support for our ICE and Border Patrol personnel, and a system that is fairer and more expeditious for those seeking to come to our country legally.
