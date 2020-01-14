A long-time Atlanta resident, Karyn is well known in the local television market and has a history of hands-on community involvement. She is the past president of the Atlanta Press Club and currently serves on the Board of Governors for the National Academy of Television, Arts & Sciences.
Karyn is the recipient of six Southeast Emmy awards, two awards from the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and a Salute to Excellence award from the National Association of Black Journalists.
Karyn is a member of the Magnolia chapter of The Links Inc., a charter member of the Greater North Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc., on the board of Pebble Tossers Inc., and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. to name just a few.
Karyn has been the recipient of numerous awards honoring both her professional work and community contributions. She has consistently been named one of Atlanta's 100 Women of Influence by the Atlanta Business League and featured as a powerhouse in Who’s Who in Black Atlanta.
Karyn is proud of her work helping thousands of women find their breast cancer early by promoting breast self-exams and mammograms.
