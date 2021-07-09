Kennesaw, Ga.-Technology at a YMCA swimming pool helped save a Kennesaw man's life as he suffered a heart attack in the middle of the pool.
"Doing great, fine," Gary Phillips told us Friday.
Phillips says he is steadily recovering after going for what he thought was going to be a normal swim at the Kennesaw YMCA's pool in May.
"It was just like any other day. I showed up at the Y at the pool, I waved at the lifeguard."
He says he hopped in and began one of his three aquatic workouts for the week. "I thought I was on my 8th lap of swimming and I touched the deep end of the pool at the wall, turned around to come back and I felt a twinge in my heart and I thought this would be a heck of a place to have a heart attack and I blacked."
Phillips says he doesn't remember anything after that but those around him helped fill in the holes. He says lifeguards found him at the bottom of the pool after a system called Poseidon sounded an alarm that he was motionless.
The YMCA installed the system in 2008 but the technology has become increasingly popular in recent years. It has it at all 23 of its Atlanta-area pools.
"The technology is fantastic," said Kennesaw YMCA Executive Director, Megan Benvenuto. "So far it has helped save two lives that were in jeopardy due to cardiac arrest."
The system uses cameras above and in the pool, detecting motion and when it stops.
"Just totally grateful for them and their effort and the Poseidon system that they have to monitor people," said Phillips.
