ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Kroger's Atlanta Division announced Thursday that it will offer a drive-thru flu shot program designed to help customers get recommended vaccines.
“With so many health facilities already overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for all Americans to get a flu shot,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “At our COVID-19 drive-thru test sites, we were able to assist thousands of people in getting a test in a short amount of time. By using that model to provide flu shots, we hope to provide more customers with a safe, convenient option to get vaccinated.”
To receive a flu shot, customers can make an appointment online. Customers may also complete their pre-visit paperwork online to reduce contact and promote physical distancing.
The dates and locations for drive-thru flu shot clinics in metro Atlanta are:
September 16
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
NORTH POINT COMMUNITY CHURCH, 4350 North Point Pkwy., Alpharetta, GA 30022
September 23
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
GWINNETT CHURCH HAMILTON MILL, 2000 Gravel Springs Rd., Buford, GA 30519
September 30
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ELIZABETH BAPTIST CHURCH 4245 Cascade Rd., Atlanta, GA 30331
