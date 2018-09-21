Delicia Cordon, the ex-girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, said in a press conference Friday she believes McCoy was involved in the violent attack against her in his home in July. McCoy has denied those allegations.
Cordon’s Lawyers said there is a pattern of violent behavior with McCoy, and other women have contacted her about the NFL star with allegations of physical abuse or aggressive behavior.
"In addition to Stephanie Maisonet, the mother of LeSean's son, other women have contacted me about how LeSean has physically abused them, taken back gifts he has given them and exhibited other aggressive behavior toward them and towards his child," Cordon said. "I am grateful for everyone who has contacted me about their experiences, and I hope that by seeing myself and Ms. Maisonet come forward, they too will gain the strength to come forward as well."
Cordon is putting up $20,000 of her own money and other women have donated $20,000, which totals the reward to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the violent attack in McCoy’s home.
