He advanced from the Democratic primary on June 9, 2020. The Macon native is a dentist earned a bachelor's degree from Mercer University in 1977 and a D.D.S. from the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry in 1983.
Key Issues:
Cyber Security
- Oppose expansion of the speed and growth the internet until critical security and privacy improvements are achieved.
Military
- Request House Speaker place him on the Armed Services Committee where he can effectively advocate for District 8 bases and veteran care.
- Renews the Voting Rights Act and enact automatic voter registration for American citizens
