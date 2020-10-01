Johnson has spent years deeply involved in the community, including positions with the local library board, C.A.S.A, Habitat for Humanity, and school zoning task force for local schools.
She has volunteered with the Democratic Party of Georgia for two decades. She was one of the few women of color to win a major party nomination for a statewide executive office with her nomination for Georgia Commissioner of Insurance in 2014.
Campaign: https://www.lizjohnsonforcongress.com/
Issues: Johnson is heavily against forms of voter suppression, supports equal pay for equal work, believes in healthcare for all, and wants meaningful reform to law enforcement to keep communities safe.
